Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.50

As on February 10, 2021, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.70% to $116.44. During the day, the stock rose to $119.81 and sunk to $114.07 before settling in for the price of $113.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WYNN posted a 52-week range of $35.84-$137.58.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -30.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -32.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $106.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $97.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $109.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $88.64.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 30200 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -17.79, operating margin was -58.47 and Pretax Margin of -84.08.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry. Wynn Resorts Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 73.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 05, this organization’s EVP and General Counsel sold 2,500 shares at the rate of 108.13, making the entire transaction reach 270,325 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,174. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 04, Company’s President and CFO sold 4,673 for 113.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 530,386. This particular insider is now the holder of 83,539 in total.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$2.31) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -98.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -32.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -30.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.57.

In the same vein, WYNN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -19.37, a figure that is expected to reach -1.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Wynn Resorts Limited, WYNN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.46 million was better the volume of 3.14 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.16% While, its Average True Range was 4.98.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.53% that was lower than 60.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.