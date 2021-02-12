A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) as it 5-day change was 61.43%

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) open the trading on February 11, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 28.41% to $2.26. During the day, the stock rose to $2.46 and sunk to $1.74 before settling in for the price of $1.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FENG posted a 52-week range of $0.51-$1.83.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -1.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $139.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.56.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1689 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 131,188 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 62,364. The stock had 2.38 Receivables turnover and 0.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.82, operating margin was -24.01 and Pretax Margin of +48.83.

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Phoenix New Media Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.58%, in contrast to 25.40% institutional ownership.

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.19) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +47.54 while generating a return on equity of 22.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.22, and its Beta score is 2.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.69.

In the same vein, FENG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.86.

Technical Analysis of Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG)

[Phoenix New Media Limited, FENG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 130.16% that was lower than 146.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.