AC Immune SA (ACIU) EPS growth this year is 177.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Steve Mayer
AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) open the trading on February 11, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 15.32% to $8.43. During the day, the stock rose to $12.50 and sunk to $7.96 before settling in for the price of $7.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACIU posted a 52-week range of $4.07-$13.00.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 29.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 177.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $615.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.41.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 115 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 846,368 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 346,411. The stock had 39.86 Receivables turnover and 0.44 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +40.11 and Pretax Margin of +40.93.

AC Immune SA (ACIU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. AC Immune SA’s current insider ownership accounts for 46.99%, in contrast to 30.00% institutional ownership.

AC Immune SA (ACIU) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.28) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +40.93 while generating a return on equity of 19.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

AC Immune SA’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 177.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in the upcoming year.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AC Immune SA (ACIU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 18.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 34.99.

In the same vein, ACIU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.95, a figure that is expected to reach -0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AC Immune SA (ACIU)

[AC Immune SA, ACIU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.42% While, its Average True Range was 1.19.

Raw Stochastic average of AC Immune SA (ACIU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.63%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 39.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 104.25% that was higher than 70.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

