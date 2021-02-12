AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) volume hits 5.11 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Shaun Noe
Company News

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) open the trading on February 11, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.06% to $16.37. During the day, the stock rose to $16.53 and sunk to $16.24 before settling in for the price of $16.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGNC posted a 52-week range of $6.25-$19.65.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 59.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 450.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $553.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $539.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.22.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 51 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +100.00, operating margin was +386.08 and Pretax Margin of -336.71.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. AGNC Investment Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 58.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 24, this organization’s Director sold 2,741 shares at the rate of 14.26, making the entire transaction reach 39,074 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 31,313. Preceding that transaction, on May 11, Company’s Director sold 4,000 for 12.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 49,860. This particular insider is now the holder of 33,423 in total.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.65) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -336.71 while generating a return on equity of -2.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 450.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.42 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.05% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.67. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.59.

In the same vein, AGNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

[AGNC Investment Corp., AGNC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.84% that was lower than 16.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

