Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 3.40

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) started the day on February 11, 2021, with a price decrease of -3.83% at $21.34. During the day, the stock rose to $22.679 and sunk to $20.55 before settling in for the price of $22.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPE posted a 52-week range of $3.80-$30.90.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 34.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -82.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $788.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.08.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 475 employees. It has generated 1,413,836 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 143,006. The stock had 3.94 Receivables turnover and 0.12 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.04, operating margin was +36.78 and Pretax Margin of +15.37.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Callon Petroleum Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 42.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 09, this organization’s Director sold 9,600 shares at the rate of 20.00, making the entire transaction reach 192,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 73,265. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 10, Company’s Director bought 2,750 for 10.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 29,948. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,761 in total.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0) by $0.64. This company achieved a net margin of +10.11 while generating a return on equity of 2.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -82.30% and is forecasted to reach 4.05 in the upcoming year.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Callon Petroleum Company (CPE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.84.

In the same vein, CPE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -52.00, a figure that is expected to reach 0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.13 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.33 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.91% While, its Average True Range was 1.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.02%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 78.53% that was lower than 108.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.