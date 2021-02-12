Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) volume hits 5.77 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 11, 2021, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) set off with pace as it heaved 7.83% to $2.48. During the day, the stock rose to $2.98 and sunk to $2.235 before settling in for the price of $2.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLRB posted a 52-week range of $1.01-$3.33.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 59.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 64.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $106.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.50.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 14.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 28, this organization’s Chief Business Officer bought 29,630 shares at the rate of 1.35, making the entire transaction reach 40,001 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 102,148. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 28, Company’s President and CEO bought 37,037 for 1.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 50,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 81,301 in total.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.2) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -126.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 64.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in the upcoming year.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20.

In the same vein, CLRB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.19, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cellectar Biosciences Inc., CLRB]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.73 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.1 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 62.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.62% that was lower than 104.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

