China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) went down -1.94% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) open the trading on February 11, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.94% to $4.05. During the day, the stock rose to $4.13 and sunk to $3.95 before settling in for the price of $4.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLEU posted a 52-week range of $3.40-$10.46.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -35.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.30.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 80 workers. It has generated 53,631 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,468. The stock had 2.33 Receivables turnover and 0.82 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.06, operating margin was +9.87 and Pretax Margin of +11.30.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 57.18%, in contrast to 0.30% institutional ownership.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +8.33 while generating a return on equity of 8.83.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -35.90%.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.53.

Technical Analysis of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)

[China Liberal Education Holdings Limited, CLEU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 33.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.16% that was lower than 76.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.