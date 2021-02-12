COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) last month volatility was 8.18%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) established initial surge of 11.86% at $49.98, as the Stock market unbolted on February 11, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $54.8594 and sunk to $44.60 before settling in for the price of $44.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CMPS posted a 52-week range of $22.51-$61.69.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -48.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.83 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.61.

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.56) by -$0.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways plc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -48.40% and is forecasted to reach -2.97 in the upcoming year.

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 42.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.95.

In the same vein, CMPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.87, a figure that is expected to reach -1.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [COMPASS Pathways plc, CMPS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.34 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.46% While, its Average True Range was 4.15.