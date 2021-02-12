Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) Moves 22.02% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 11, 2021, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) set off with pace as it heaved 22.02% to $5.93. During the day, the stock rose to $7.50 and sunk to $4.61 before settling in for the price of $4.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DLPN posted a 52-week range of $1.63-$12.45.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 64.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 37.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.91.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 159 workers. It has generated 157,244 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -7,506. The stock had 7.24 Receivables turnover and 0.62 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.78, operating margin was -14.06 and Pretax Margin of -6.45.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 6.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 29, this organization’s Director sold 1,624 shares at the rate of 3.22, making the entire transaction reach 5,224 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,443. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 08, Company’s Director bought 681 for 0.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 500. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,669 in total.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.32) by $0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -4.77 while generating a return on equity of -11.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in the upcoming year.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.48.

In the same vein, DLPN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.38, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Dolphin Entertainment Inc., DLPN]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.5 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.06 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 138.30% that was higher than 90.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

