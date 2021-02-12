DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) average volume reaches $3.68M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 11, 2021, DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) set off with pace as it heaved 15.36% to $17.20. During the day, the stock rose to $18.47 and sunk to $14.81 before settling in for the price of $14.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOYU posted a 52-week range of $6.11-$17.85.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 104.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $320.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $314.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.69.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1948 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 541,086 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 2,953. The stock had 18.70 Receivables turnover and 0.94 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.42, operating margin was -3.19 and Pretax Margin of +0.50.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. DouYu International Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.75%, in contrast to 18.30% institutional ownership.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.09) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +0.55 while generating a return on equity of 0.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 104.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.68 in the upcoming year.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.64.

In the same vein, DOYU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.35, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)

Going through the that latest performance of [DouYu International Holdings Limited, DOYU]. Its last 5-days volume of 7.07 million indicated improvement to the volume of 4.34 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.27% While, its Average True Range was 1.09.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.50% that was higher than 56.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

A Stock Check: Which direction Pinterest Inc (PINS) will move from here?

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
The social networking company Pinterest Inc (PINS) rose 226% in the past year. If the price has increased significantly, is it worthwhile to acquire...
Read more

Why Should Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Be On Your Radar?

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
Growing demand for laptops has allowed Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNA) to expand its touchpad sales. The company becomes a technology leader in its narrow...
Read more

Would it be wise to buy Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)?

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has been in bull market mode, as demonstrated by the strength of its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. ENPH...
Read more

PayPal (PYPL) Earnings Watch: What to Expect From Last Quarter?

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
In the fourth quarter of 2020, PayPal (PYPL) tripled its profitability, completing what the company describes as its most profitable quarter ever. This was...
Read more

What is Driving NIO Inc (NIO)?

Trading Directions Sana Meer - 0
NIO Inc. (NIO), a Chinese electric vehicle developer and manufacturer - got a boost from news that it may begin selling its vehicles in...
Read more

Related Stories

Analyst Insights

SGOCO Group Ltd. (SGOC) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $418.63K

Sana Meer - 0
SGOCO Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) started the day on February 11, 2021, with a price increase of 2.12% at $1.93. During the day, the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) return on Assets touches -10.86: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Sana Meer - 0
As on February 11, 2021, GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB) got off with the flyer as it spiked 10.53% to $1.68. During the day,...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.86: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer - 0
Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) established initial surge of 9.11% at $2.81, as the Stock market unbolted on February 11, 2021. During the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) volume hits 3.8 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX: MSN) started the day on February 11, 2021, with a price increase of 9.20% at $1.90. During the day, the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

The key reasons why Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is -2.01% away from 52-week high?

Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 10, 2021, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) set off with pace as it heaved 5.89% to...
Read more
Analyst Insights

No matter how cynical the overall market is Centene Corporation (CNC) performance over the last week is recorded 0.96%

Sana Meer - 0
Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) open the trading on February 10, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 1.31% to $61.06. During the day, the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.