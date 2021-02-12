Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.86: Right on the Precipice

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) established initial surge of 9.11% at $2.81, as the Stock market unbolted on February 11, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $3.09 and sunk to $2.57 before settling in for the price of $2.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LYL posted a 52-week range of $0.85-$4.94.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -40.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -34.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.86.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 21 employees. It has generated 347 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -67,463. The stock had 0.01 Receivables turnover and 0.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -29043.72 and Pretax Margin of -19963.14.

Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Dragon Victory International Limited industry. Dragon Victory International Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 50.08%, in contrast to 0.30% institutional ownership.

Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -19417.72 while generating a return on equity of -15.98.

Dragon Victory International Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -34.10%.

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31.

In the same vein, LYL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.12.

Technical Analysis of Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Dragon Victory International Limited, LYL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.19 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 58.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 117.91% that was lower than 164.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

A Stock Check: Which direction Pinterest Inc (PINS) will move from here?

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
The social networking company Pinterest Inc (PINS) rose 226% in the past year. If the price has increased significantly, is it worthwhile to acquire...
Read more

Why Should Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Be On Your Radar?

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
Growing demand for laptops has allowed Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNA) to expand its touchpad sales. The company becomes a technology leader in its narrow...
Read more

Would it be wise to buy Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)?

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has been in bull market mode, as demonstrated by the strength of its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. ENPH...
Read more

PayPal (PYPL) Earnings Watch: What to Expect From Last Quarter?

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
In the fourth quarter of 2020, PayPal (PYPL) tripled its profitability, completing what the company describes as its most profitable quarter ever. This was...
Read more

What is Driving NIO Inc (NIO)?

Trading Directions Sana Meer - 0
NIO Inc. (NIO), a Chinese electric vehicle developer and manufacturer - got a boost from news that it may begin selling its vehicles in...
Read more

Related Stories

Analyst Insights

SGOCO Group Ltd. (SGOC) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $418.63K

Sana Meer - 0
SGOCO Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) started the day on February 11, 2021, with a price increase of 2.12% at $1.93. During the day, the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) return on Assets touches -10.86: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Sana Meer - 0
As on February 11, 2021, GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB) got off with the flyer as it spiked 10.53% to $1.68. During the day,...
Read more
Analyst Insights

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) average volume reaches $3.68M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 11, 2021, DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) set off with pace as it heaved...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) volume hits 3.8 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
Emerson Radio Corp. (AMEX: MSN) started the day on February 11, 2021, with a price increase of 9.20% at $1.90. During the day, the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

The key reasons why Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is -2.01% away from 52-week high?

Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 10, 2021, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) set off with pace as it heaved 5.89% to...
Read more
Analyst Insights

No matter how cynical the overall market is Centene Corporation (CNC) performance over the last week is recorded 0.96%

Sana Meer - 0
Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) open the trading on February 10, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 1.31% to $61.06. During the day, the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.