eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Moves 6.96% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on February 11, 2021, eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.96% to $145.83. During the day, the stock rose to $155.46 and sunk to $138.00 before settling in for the price of $136.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EXPI posted a 52-week range of $6.51-$166.47.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 136.10% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 60.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $86.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $44.16.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 634 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,545,642 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -15,028. The stock had 42.96 Receivables turnover and 12.87 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.58, operating margin was -0.90 and Pretax Margin of -0.92.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. eXp World Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 55.80%, in contrast to 20.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 10, this organization’s CEO of eXp Realty sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 152.10, making the entire transaction reach 3,042,034 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,138,068. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 09, Company’s CEO and Chairman of the Board sold 10,000 for 160.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,600,835. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,509,014 in total.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -0.97 while generating a return on equity of -23.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

eXp World Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 60.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in the upcoming year.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 11.61. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $445.96, and its Beta score is 3.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 95.69.

In the same vein, EXPI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.33, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [eXp World Holdings Inc., EXPI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.7 million was better the volume of 1.09 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.73% While, its Average True Range was 13.65.

Raw Stochastic average of eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 112.52% that was higher than 94.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.