Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) recent quarterly performance of -16.73% is not showing the real picture

By Zach King
Top Picks

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) flaunted slowness of -3.46% at $4.18, as the Stock market unbolted on February 11, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $4.31 and sunk to $4.15 before settling in for the price of $4.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HMY posted a 52-week range of $1.76-$7.61.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 13.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $535.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $445.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.88.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 33093 employees. It has generated 771,567 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -22,108. The stock had 27.53 Receivables turnover and 0.75 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.91, operating margin was +12.23 and Pretax Margin of -2.25.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited industry. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.10%, in contrast to 29.20% institutional ownership.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.87 while generating a return on equity of -3.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by 0.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.82.

In the same vein, HMY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.11, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, HMY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 5.69 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.09% that was lower than 66.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

A Stock Check: Which direction Pinterest Inc (PINS) will move from here?

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
The social networking company Pinterest Inc (PINS) rose 226% in the past year. If the price has increased significantly, is it worthwhile to acquire...
Read more

Why Should Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Be On Your Radar?

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
Growing demand for laptops has allowed Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNA) to expand its touchpad sales. The company becomes a technology leader in its narrow...
Read more

Would it be wise to buy Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)?

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has been in bull market mode, as demonstrated by the strength of its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. ENPH...
Read more

PayPal (PYPL) Earnings Watch: What to Expect From Last Quarter?

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
In the fourth quarter of 2020, PayPal (PYPL) tripled its profitability, completing what the company describes as its most profitable quarter ever. This was...
Read more

What is Driving NIO Inc (NIO)?

Trading Directions Sana Meer - 0
NIO Inc. (NIO), a Chinese electric vehicle developer and manufacturer - got a boost from news that it may begin selling its vehicles in...
Read more

Related Stories

Top Picks

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 20 Days SMA touch 4.47%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Zach King - 0
Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) started the day on February 11, 2021, with a price increase of 2.79% at $179.22. During the day, the...
Read more
Top Picks

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 4.85 million

Zach King - 0
As on February 11, 2021, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.88% to $19.31. During...
Read more
Top Picks

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.20

Zach King - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 11, 2021, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) set off with pace as it heaved 5.28% to...
Read more
Top Picks

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) is predicted to post EPS of -0.43 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Zach King - 0
Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) open the trading on February 11, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 3.73% to $7.51. During the day, the...
Read more
Top Picks

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) EPS is poised to hit 0.09 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Zach King - 0
Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) started the day on February 11, 2021, with a price increase of 4.01% at $28.81. During the day, the...
Read more
Top Picks

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) last week performance was -0.69%

Zach King - 0
As on February 11, 2021, Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) started slowly as it slid -1.56% to $59.14. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.