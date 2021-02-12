LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) last month performance of 15.73% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on February 11, 2021, LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) got off with the flyer as it spiked 7.16% to $4.34. During the day, the stock rose to $4.78 and sunk to $3.96 before settling in for the price of $4.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LPTH posted a 52-week range of $0.78-$5.45.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 20.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 130.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $113.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.99.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 363 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 94,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 2,330. The stock had 5.43 Receivables turnover and 0.71 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.36, operating margin was +5.83 and Pretax Margin of +4.66.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. LightPath Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 31.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 11, this organization’s CFO bought 500 shares at the rate of 1.17, making the entire transaction reach 584 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,000. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 25, Company’s CFO bought 500 for 1.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 643. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,500 in total.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +2.48 while generating a return on equity of 2.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

LightPath Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 130.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in the upcoming year.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $85.10, and its Beta score is 1.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 142.30.

In the same vein, LPTH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [LightPath Technologies Inc., LPTH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.37 million was better the volume of 0.77 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 62.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.65% that was lower than 91.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

