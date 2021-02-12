Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.10: Right on the Precipice

As on February 11, 2021, Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 17.62% to $2.87. During the day, the stock rose to $3.13 and sunk to $2.3901 before settling in for the price of $2.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRIL posted a 52-week range of $1.31-$5.09.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.10.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 380 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.91, operating margin was -73.68 and Pretax Margin of -572.39.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. Muscle Maker Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.90%, in contrast to 11.10% institutional ownership.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -572.39.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.79.

In the same vein, GRIL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -18.11.

Technical Analysis of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Muscle Maker Inc., GRIL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.24 million was better the volume of 0.82 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.98% that was lower than 85.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.