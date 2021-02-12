Niu Technologies (NIU) went up 5.47% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) started the day on February 11, 2021, with a price increase of 5.47% at $47.62. During the day, the stock rose to $49.17 and sunk to $44.755 before settling in for the price of $45.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NIU posted a 52-week range of $6.08-$53.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 147.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.12.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 521 employees. It has generated 576,741 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 52,801. The stock had 21.64 Receivables turnover and 1.54 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.19, operating margin was +7.56 and Pretax Margin of +9.55.

Niu Technologies (NIU) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.22) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +9.16 while generating a return on equity of 27.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 147.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in the upcoming year.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Niu Technologies (NIU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.23.

In the same vein, NIU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Niu Technologies (NIU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.6 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.88 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.12% While, its Average True Range was 3.58.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Niu Technologies (NIU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 46.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.33% that was lower than 85.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.