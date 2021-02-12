No matter how cynical the overall market is ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) performance over the last week is recorded 13.73%

ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) started the day on February 11, 2021, with a price increase of 5.58% at $5.30. During the day, the stock rose to $5.50 and sunk to $5.14 before settling in for the price of $5.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABIO posted a 52-week range of $2.21-$22.00.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 41.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 59.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $49.34 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.21.

ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. ARCA biopharma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 7.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 18, this organization’s Chairman of the Board bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 4.16, making the entire transaction reach 41,630 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,000. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 25, Company’s Chairman of the Board bought 5,000 for 4.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 21,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,000 in total.

ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$2.58) by $1.85. This company achieved a return on equity of -80.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

ARCA biopharma Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 59.80%.

ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 34.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28.

In the same vein, ABIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.65.

Technical Analysis of ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.72 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.97 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 85.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.70% that was higher than 52.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.