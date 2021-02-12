OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) is predicted to post EPS of 2.00 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

By Zach King
Top Picks

As on February 11, 2021, OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) started slowly as it slid -2.27% to $52.50. During the day, the stock rose to $53.26 and sunk to $52.47 before settling in for the price of $53.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OMF posted a 52-week range of $11.45-$59.00.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $134.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $129.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $47.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.24.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 9700 employees. It has generated 493,196 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 88,144. The stock had 0.30 Receivables turnover and 0.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +85.72, operating margin was +23.68 and Pretax Margin of +22.95.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. OneMain Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 95.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 25, this organization’s Director sold 2,296 shares at the rate of 40.11, making the entire transaction reach 92,081 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,101,223. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 24, Company’s Director sold 54,276 for 40.19, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,181,135. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,103,519 in total.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2) by $0.77. This company achieved a net margin of +17.87 while generating a return on equity of 21.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

OneMain Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.90% and is forecasted to reach 6.43 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.86% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.25, and its Beta score is 2.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.63.

In the same vein, OMF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.67, a figure that is expected to reach 2.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [OneMain Holdings Inc., OMF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.27 million was better the volume of 1.12 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.95% While, its Average True Range was 2.38.

Raw Stochastic average of OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.58% that was higher than 43.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

