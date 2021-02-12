Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) volume hits 4.3 million: A New Opening for Investors

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) open the trading on February 11, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.88% to $63.43. During the day, the stock rose to $65.2057 and sunk to $62.8852 before settling in for the price of $65.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OTIS posted a 52-week range of $38.00-$68.21.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $433.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $433.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $65.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $61.25.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 69000 employees. It has generated 184,870 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 13,130. The stock had 3.65 Receivables turnover and 1.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.77, operating margin was +14.97 and Pretax Margin of +11.85.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Otis Worldwide Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.01%, in contrast to 85.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 08, this organization’s Director sold 1,971 shares at the rate of 63.73, making the entire transaction reach 125,612 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 05, Company’s EVP, Chief GC & Corp. Sec. sold 754 for 63.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 48,203. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.59) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +7.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.95 in the upcoming year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.20.

In the same vein, OTIS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)

[Otis Worldwide Corporation, OTIS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.16% While, its Average True Range was 1.90.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 39.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.85% that was lower than 22.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.