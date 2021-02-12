Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $3.85M

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) established initial surge of 2.29% at $20.55, as the Stock market unbolted on February 11, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $21.09 and sunk to $20.08 before settling in for the price of $20.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OVV posted a 52-week range of $2.10-$20.52.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was -3.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -47.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -83.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $259.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $256.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.32.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Ovintiv Inc. industry. Ovintiv Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.23%, in contrast to 72.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 02, this organization’s EVP, Corporate Services bought 6,000 shares at the rate of 7.42, making the entire transaction reach 44,520 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,000. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 25, Company’s Director sold 8,100 for 8.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 68,696. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,121 in total.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.21) by $0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -83.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.03% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -47.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.86.

In the same vein, OVV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -18.93, a figure that is expected to reach 0.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Ovintiv Inc., OVV]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.58 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.97.

Raw Stochastic average of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.24% that was lower than 71.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

