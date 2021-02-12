Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Diginex Limited (EQOS) last week performance was 8.72%

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) flaunted slowness of -1.58% at $18.70, as the Stock market unbolted on February 11, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $20.43 and sunk to $18.00 before settling in for the price of $19.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EQOS posted a 52-week range of $5.11-$22.95.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $593.08 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.51.

Diginex Limited (EQOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Diginex Limited industry. Diginex Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 77.03%, in contrast to 10.70% institutional ownership.

Diginex Limited (EQOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Diginex Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in the upcoming year.

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Diginex Limited (EQOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1757.68.

In the same vein, EQOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.11, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Diginex Limited (EQOS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Diginex Limited, EQOS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.32 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.03% While, its Average True Range was 2.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Diginex Limited (EQOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 47.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 109.99% that was lower than 150.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.