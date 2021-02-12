Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) last week performance was -0.69%

By Zach King
Top Picks

As on February 11, 2021, Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) started slowly as it slid -1.56% to $59.14. During the day, the stock rose to $59.79 and sunk to $57.16 before settling in for the price of $60.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QSR posted a 52-week range of $25.08-$67.33.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.67%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $303.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $274.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $60.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $56.87.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 6300 employees. It has generated 1,180,096 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 135,428. The stock had 11.43 Receivables turnover and 0.26 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.58, operating margin was +36.02 and Pretax Margin of +25.72.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.16%, in contrast to 83.89% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 05, this organization’s Brand Pres., Popeyes, Americas sold 5,438 shares at the rate of 58.95, making the entire transaction reach 320,548 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 74,783. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 05, Company’s Pres., Tim Hortons Americas sold 11,346 for 58.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 668,843. This particular insider is now the holder of 42,351 in total.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2017, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.57) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +11.48 while generating a return on equity of 31.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.98 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.13% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 40.67% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.53.

In the same vein, QSR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.84, a figure that is expected to reach 0.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Restaurant Brands International Inc., QSR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.22 million was better the volume of 1.76 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.21% While, its Average True Range was 1.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.54% that was higher than 29.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

