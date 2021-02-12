Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) last week performance was 26.68%

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) open the trading on February 11, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 11.00% to $8.88. During the day, the stock rose to $9.49 and sunk to $7.70 before settling in for the price of $8.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WKEY posted a 52-week range of $3.90-$18.49.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $157.02 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.71.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.74, operating margin was -91.31 and Pretax Margin of -101.61.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -98.43 while generating a return on equity of -169.79.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.62.

Technical Analysis of WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY)

[WISeKey International Holding AG, WKEY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.77.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.71%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.88% that was lower than 69.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.