Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) recent quarterly performance of 154.44% is not showing the real picture

Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) open the trading on February 11, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 10.90% to $4.58. During the day, the stock rose to $4.8699 and sunk to $4.17 before settling in for the price of $4.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REPH posted a 52-week range of $1.49-$19.21.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 105.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $110.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.44.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 215 employees. It has generated 461,484 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 21,512. The stock had 4.80 Receivables turnover and 0.74 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.01, operating margin was +26.16 and Pretax Margin of +4.66.

Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Recro Pharma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.90%, in contrast to 76.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 22, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 56,375 shares at the rate of 3.17, making the entire transaction reach 178,709 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,097,938. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 22, Company’s 10% Owner sold 18,830 for 3.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 59,691. This particular insider is now the holder of 701,017 in total.

Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.2) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +4.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Recro Pharma Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 105.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in the upcoming year.

Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.49.

In the same vein, REPH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.88, a figure that is expected to reach -0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)

[Recro Pharma Inc., REPH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.08% that was lower than 101.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.