The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.04

By Zach King
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) open the trading on February 11, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.93% to $42.13. During the day, the stock rose to $43.84 and sunk to $42.03 before settling in for the price of $41.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BK posted a 52-week range of $26.40-$47.19.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $889.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $883.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $37.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $41.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.08.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 48600 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +25.58 and Pretax Margin of +26.59.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Asset Management industry. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 85.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 22, this organization’s Sr. Executive Vice President sold 35,000 shares at the rate of 35.75, making the entire transaction reach 1,251,285 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 145,425. Preceding that transaction, on May 08, Company’s SEVP & General Counsel sold 10,000 for 35.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 351,202. This particular insider is now the holder of 119,870 in total.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.91) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +21.52 while generating a return on equity of 8.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.60% and is forecasted to reach 4.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.37% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.08, and its Beta score is 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.85.

In the same vein, BK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.64, a figure that is expected to reach 0.88 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)

[The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, BK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.51% While, its Average True Range was 1.13.

Raw Stochastic average of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 61.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.33% that was lower than 37.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Top Picks

