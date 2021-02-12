The key reasons why AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) is -78.44% away from 52-week high?

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE: MITT) started the day on February 11, 2021, with a price decrease of -1.91% at $3.60. During the day, the stock rose to $3.775 and sunk to $3.52 before settling in for the price of $3.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MITT posted a 52-week range of $1.46-$16.70.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 3.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 818.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $145.01 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.10.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +92.23, operating margin was +74.51 and Pretax Margin of +60.89.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 32.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 12, this organization’s CEO and President bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 10.68, making the entire transaction reach 534,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 350,549. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 12, Company’s Chief Investment Officer bought 10,000 for 10.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 108,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 65,166 in total.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by $0.4. This company achieved a net margin of +66.08 while generating a return on equity of 12.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 818.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in the upcoming year.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE: MITT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.30.

In the same vein, MITT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -13.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE: MITT), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.27 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.35 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 38.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 128.90% that was higher than 67.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.