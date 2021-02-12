The key reasons why Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is -2.01% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 10, 2021, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) set off with pace as it heaved 5.89% to $211.66. During the day, the stock rose to $214.716 and sunk to $202.097 before settling in for the price of $199.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABNB posted a 52-week range of $121.50-$216.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $602.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $94.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $127.55 billion.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 5465 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +75.10, operating margin was -10.36 and Pretax Margin of -8.57.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Airbnb Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.50%, in contrast to 36.10% institutional ownership.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -14.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Airbnb Inc. (ABNB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 13.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 35.18.

In the same vein, ABNB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.76, a figure that is expected to reach -9.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Airbnb Inc., ABNB]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.0 million was inferior to the volume of 6.47 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.85% While, its Average True Range was 13.77.