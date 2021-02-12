The key reasons why Match Group Inc. (MTCH) is -0.81% away from 52-week high?

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) open the trading on February 11, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.62% to $172.13. During the day, the stock rose to $174.68 and sunk to $167.20 before settling in for the price of $171.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MTCH posted a 52-week range of $44.74-$173.54.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $260.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $258.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $149.21.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1700 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +71.37, operating margin was +31.18 and Pretax Margin of +24.54.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Match Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 97.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 19, this organization’s Director sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 146.09, making the entire transaction reach 3,652,144 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,898. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 15, Company’s Director sold 25,000 for 147.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,693,383. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,898 in total.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.48) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +20.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

Match Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.87 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.86% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Match Group Inc. (MTCH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 18.87. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 76.74.

In the same vein, MTCH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Match Group Inc. (MTCH)

[Match Group Inc., MTCH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.01% While, its Average True Range was 8.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Match Group Inc. (MTCH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.72% that was higher than 45.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.