The Southern Company (SO) latest performance of 0.59% is not what was on cards

As on February 11, 2021, The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.59% to $61.29. During the day, the stock rose to $61.52 and sunk to $60.60 before settling in for the price of $60.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SO posted a 52-week range of $41.96-$70.37.

It was noted that the giant of the Utilities sector posted annual sales growth of 3.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 109.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.06 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.05 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $64.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $60.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $56.94.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 27943 workers. It has generated 758,473 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 170,132. The stock had 5.68 Receivables turnover and 0.18 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.10, operating margin was +24.30 and Pretax Margin of +30.87.

The Southern Company (SO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. The Southern Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.13%, in contrast to 60.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 10, this organization’s Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear sold 2,500 shares at the rate of 61.00, making the entire transaction reach 152,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 66,127. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 11, Company’s Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear sold 2,500 for 61.19, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 152,975. This particular insider is now the holder of 66,994 in total.

The Southern Company (SO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.21) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +22.43 while generating a return on equity of 18.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Southern Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 109.90% and is forecasted to reach 3.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.36% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Southern Company (SO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.57, and its Beta score is 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.18.

In the same vein, SO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.98, a figure that is expected to reach 0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Southern Company (SO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The Southern Company, SO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.25 million was lower the volume of 3.89 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.99.

Raw Stochastic average of The Southern Company (SO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.91% that was lower than 21.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.