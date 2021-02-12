While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 11500 employees. It has generated 458,904 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.39, operating margin was +17.01 and Pretax Margin of +25.04.

The Western Union Company (WU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Credit Services Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 11, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer/Secretary sold 4,857 shares at the rate of 21.70, making the entire transaction reach 105,397 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 56,683. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 04, Company’s Chief People Officer sold 15,000 for 21.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 328,851. This particular insider is now the holder of 129,947 in total.

The Western Union Company (WU) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.42) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +20.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.88% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Western Union Company (WU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.65. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.99, and its Beta score is 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.99. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.05.

In the same vein, WU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.68, a figure that is expected to reach 0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Western Union Company (WU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.52 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.84 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.63.

Raw Stochastic average of The Western Union Company (WU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 62.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.65% that was lower than 31.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.