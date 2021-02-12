U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) Moves 20.15% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on February 10, 2021, U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) got off with the flyer as it spiked 20.15% to $8.05. During the day, the stock rose to $8.2368 and sunk to $6.51 before settling in for the price of $6.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GROW posted a 52-week range of $0.80-$7.20.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of -10.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -35.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $109.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.32.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 21 workers. It has generated 194,609 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -194,087. The stock had 5.35 Receivables turnover and 0.21 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -98.61 and Pretax Margin of -103.64.

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.70%, in contrast to 39.40% institutional ownership.

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -99.73 while generating a return on equity of -23.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -35.90%.

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.66. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $125.78, and its Beta score is 3.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.88.

In the same vein, GROW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.06.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [U.S. Global Investors Inc., GROW], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.27 million was better the volume of 0.48 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.70.

Raw Stochastic average of U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.10% that was higher than 74.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.