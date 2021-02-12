Vontier Corporation (VNT) EPS is poised to hit 0.85 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT) started the day on February 11, 2021, with a price increase of 1.25% at $33.93. During the day, the stock rose to $35.04 and sunk to $33.00 before settling in for the price of $33.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VNT posted a 52-week range of $26.36-$39.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $168.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $168.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.52.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 8300 employees. It has generated 330,012 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 51,964. The stock had 5.43 Receivables turnover and 0.95 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.91, operating margin was +20.31 and Pretax Margin of +20.41.

Vontier Corporation (VNT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. Vontier Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 40.10% institutional ownership.

Vontier Corporation (VNT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.7) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +15.75 while generating a return on equity of 24.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vontier Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in the upcoming year.

Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vontier Corporation (VNT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.56.

In the same vein, VNT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.97, a figure that is expected to reach 0.85 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vontier Corporation (VNT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.4 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.59 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.87% While, its Average True Range was 1.30.

