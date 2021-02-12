Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) return on Assets touches -56.52: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) started the day on February 11, 2021, with a price increase of 4.91% at $2.78. During the day, the stock rose to $2.8189 and sunk to $2.55 before settling in for the price of $2.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HX posted a 52-week range of $0.76-$7.44.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 19.70% over the last 5 years. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $45.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.21.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 182 workers. It has generated 62,761 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -390,772. The stock had 0.71 Receivables turnover and 0.09 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.87, operating margin was -344.01 and Pretax Margin of -585.30.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2019, the organization reported -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0) by -$0.45. This company achieved a net margin of -622.63 while generating a return on equity of -81.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.93.

In the same vein, HX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -14.19.

Technical Analysis of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.95 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.29 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 87.05% that was lower than 126.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.