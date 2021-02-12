Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) average volume reaches $3.73M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) flaunted slowness of -1.47% at $23.54, as the Stock market unbolted on February 11, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $24.90 and sunk to $23.11 before settling in for the price of $23.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YSG posted a 52-week range of $15.17-$25.47.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $579.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.40.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 3355 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.59, operating margin was +4.74 and Pretax Margin of +4.86.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +2.49 while generating a return on equity of 12.60.

Yatsen Holding Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.30%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 19.99.

Technical Analysis of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Yatsen Holding Limited, YSG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.75 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.35% While, its Average True Range was 2.01.

