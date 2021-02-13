NIKE Inc. (NKE) is 2.61% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

By Steve Mayer
Markets

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) started the day on February 11, 2021, with a price increase of 0.76% at $143.54. During the day, the stock rose to $144.35 and sunk to $142.41 before settling in for the price of $142.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NKE posted a 52-week range of $60.00-$147.95.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 4.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -35.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.57 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.27 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $219.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $140.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $117.38.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 75400 workers. It has generated 496,286 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 33,674. The stock had 10.66 Receivables turnover and 1.36 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.47, operating margin was +7.40 and Pretax Margin of +7.72.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. NIKE Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 82.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 10, this organization’s EVP, CAO & General Counsel sold 18,500 shares at the rate of 141.61, making the entire transaction reach 2,619,785 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 150,185. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 07, Company’s VP: CORP CONTROLLER sold 30,000 for 145.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,350,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,363 in total.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 11/29/2020, the organization reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.62) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +6.79 while generating a return on equity of 29.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

NIKE Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -35.90% and is forecasted to reach 3.88 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 34.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NIKE Inc. (NKE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $81.84, and its Beta score is 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.73. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 104.73.

In the same vein, NKE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.75, a figure that is expected to reach 0.75 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NIKE Inc. (NKE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.77 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.14 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.02% While, its Average True Range was 2.97.

Raw Stochastic average of NIKE Inc. (NKE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 85.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.49% that was higher than 22.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

