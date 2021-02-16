Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $34.31M

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 12, 2021, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) had a quiet start as it plunged -13.75% to $12.48. During the day, the stock rose to $14.50 and sunk to $12.35 before settling in for the price of $14.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACB posted a 52-week range of $3.71-$21.48.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $197.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $160.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.77.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2731 employees. It has generated 102,126 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,198,765. The stock had 3.35 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -56.85, operating margin was -194.00 and Pretax Margin of -1209.14.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 14.14% institutional ownership.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1173.81 while generating a return on equity of -100.17.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.64.

In the same vein, ACB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.22.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Aurora Cannabis Inc., ACB]. Its last 5-days volume of 62.27 million indicated improvement to the volume of 35.23 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.80% While, its Average True Range was 1.89.

Raw Stochastic average of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 183.08% that was higher than 164.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

