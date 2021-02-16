Canaan Inc. (CAN) average volume reaches $11.95M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) started the day on February 12, 2021, with a price increase of 22.44% at $13.04. During the day, the stock rose to $13.4794 and sunk to $9.788 before settling in for the price of $10.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CAN posted a 52-week range of $1.76-$11.14.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -945.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $156.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $109.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.26.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 333 employees. It has generated 618,268 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -449,595. The stock had 8.90 Receivables turnover and 1.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -37.10, operating margin was -74.04 and Pretax Margin of -72.72.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -72.72 while generating a return on equity of -222.53.

Canaan Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -945.00%.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Canaan Inc. (CAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.33.

In the same vein, CAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.92.

Technical Analysis of Canaan Inc. (CAN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), its last 5-days Average volume was 23.19 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 13.24 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.01% While, its Average True Range was 1.33.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Canaan Inc. (CAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 95.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 153.39% that was higher than 140.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

A Stock Check: Which direction Pinterest Inc (PINS) will move from here?

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
The social networking company Pinterest Inc (PINS) rose 226% in the past year. If the price has increased significantly, is it worthwhile to acquire...
Read more

Why Should Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Be On Your Radar?

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
Growing demand for laptops has allowed Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNA) to expand its touchpad sales. The company becomes a technology leader in its narrow...
Read more

Would it be wise to buy Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)?

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has been in bull market mode, as demonstrated by the strength of its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. ENPH...
Read more

PayPal (PYPL) Earnings Watch: What to Expect From Last Quarter?

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
In the fourth quarter of 2020, PayPal (PYPL) tripled its profitability, completing what the company describes as its most profitable quarter ever. This was...
Read more

What is Driving NIO Inc (NIO)?

Trading Directions Sana Meer - 0
NIO Inc. (NIO), a Chinese electric vehicle developer and manufacturer - got a boost from news that it may begin selling its vehicles in...
Read more

Related Stories

Analyst Insights

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Moves 0.55% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Sana Meer - 0
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) started the day on February 12, 2021, with a price increase of 0.55% at $816.12. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Analyst Insights

trivago N.V. (TRVG) latest performance of 23.60% is not what was on cards

Sana Meer - 0
As on February 12, 2021, trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 23.60% to $3.30. During the day, the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $49.11M

Sana Meer - 0
Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) flaunted slowness of -7.21% at $1.03, as the Stock market unbolted on February 12, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 14-day ATR is 0.58: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 12, 2021, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) set off with pace as it heaved 0.84% to...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) EPS is poised to hit 0.12 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Sana Meer - 0
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) open the trading on February 12, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided 0.00% to $5.17....
Read more
Analyst Insights

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) volume hits 27.23 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
As on February 12, 2021, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) started slowly as it slid -1.70% to $187.67. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.