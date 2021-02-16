Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) return on Assets touches -1.50: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 12, 2021, Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) set off with pace as it heaved 35.81% to $6.75. During the day, the stock rose to $8.35 and sunk to $5.03 before settling in for the price of $4.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCNC posted a 52-week range of $0.70-$4.98.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $144.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.79.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 87 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +2.87, operating margin was -1.48 and Pretax Margin of -1.46.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.12 while generating a return on equity of -3.27.

Code Chain New Continent Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.60%.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.29.

In the same vein, CCNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03.

Technical Analysis of Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Code Chain New Continent Limited, CCNC]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.97 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.24 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.87.

Raw Stochastic average of Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 173.42% that was lower than 188.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.