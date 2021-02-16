EHang Holdings Limited (EH) EPS is poised to hit -0.01 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Zach King
EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) established initial surge of 14.42% at $124.09, as the Stock market unbolted on February 12, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $129.80 and sunk to $103.80 before settling in for the price of $108.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EH posted a 52-week range of $7.59-$110.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $46.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.26.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 240 employees. It has generated 73,454 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -29,273. The stock had 2.84 Receivables turnover and 0.43 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.46, operating margin was -40.84 and Pretax Margin of -38.72.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the EHang Holdings Limited industry. EHang Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.25%, in contrast to 1.40% institutional ownership.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -39.85 while generating a return on equity of -26.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

EHang Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in the upcoming year.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for EHang Holdings Limited (EH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 12.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 212.73.

In the same vein, EH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.15, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of EHang Holdings Limited (EH)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [EHang Holdings Limited, EH]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 4.08 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.59% While, its Average True Range was 13.86.

Raw Stochastic average of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 91.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 174.07% that was higher than 153.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

