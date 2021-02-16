Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) recent quarterly performance of 1066.48% is not showing the real picture

By Zach King
Top Picks

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) started the day on February 12, 2021, with a price increase of 0.38% at $10.44. During the day, the stock rose to $10.88 and sunk to $9.61 before settling in for the price of $10.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FRSX posted a 52-week range of $0.46-$12.14.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 43.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $669.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.25.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by $0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -76.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 43.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in the upcoming year.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.34.

In the same vein, FRSX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.39, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX), its last 5-days Average volume was 9.79 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 14.96 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.01% While, its Average True Range was 1.33.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 61.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 109.50% that was lower than 197.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

A Stock Check: Which direction Pinterest Inc (PINS) will move from here?

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
The social networking company Pinterest Inc (PINS) rose 226% in the past year. If the price has increased significantly, is it worthwhile to acquire...
Read more

Why Should Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Be On Your Radar?

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
Growing demand for laptops has allowed Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNA) to expand its touchpad sales. The company becomes a technology leader in its narrow...
Read more

Would it be wise to buy Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)?

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has been in bull market mode, as demonstrated by the strength of its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. ENPH...
Read more

PayPal (PYPL) Earnings Watch: What to Expect From Last Quarter?

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
In the fourth quarter of 2020, PayPal (PYPL) tripled its profitability, completing what the company describes as its most profitable quarter ever. This was...
Read more

What is Driving NIO Inc (NIO)?

Trading Directions Sana Meer - 0
NIO Inc. (NIO), a Chinese electric vehicle developer and manufacturer - got a boost from news that it may begin selling its vehicles in...
Read more

Related Stories

Top Picks

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 10.38 million

Zach King - 0
Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) open the trading on February 12, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 15.81% to $10.84. During the day, the...
Read more
Top Picks

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.99

Zach King - 0
As on February 12, 2021, PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX: PED) started slowly as it slid -3.30% to $1.76. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more
Top Picks

U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) is predicted to post EPS of -0.19 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for...

Zach King - 0
U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) flaunted slowness of -6.37% at $1.47, as the Stock market unbolted on February 12, 2021. During the day,...
Read more
Top Picks

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.72: Right on the Precipice

Zach King - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 12, 2021, Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more
Top Picks

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Phunware Inc. (PHUN) last week performance was 20.00%

Zach King - 0
Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) open the trading on February 12, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -6.05% to $2.64. During the...
Read more
Top Picks

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) 20 Days SMA touch 16.59%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Zach King - 0
ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) started the day on February 12, 2021, with a price increase of 7.89% at $2.46. During the day,...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.