Forward Industries Inc. (FORD) 14-day ATR is 0.42: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) established initial surge of 7.14% at $4.20, as the Stock market unbolted on February 12, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $4.25 and sunk to $3.93 before settling in for the price of $3.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FORD posted a 52-week range of $0.90-$4.51.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 51.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $38.81 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.68.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 85 employees. It has generated 405,628 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -20,886. The stock had 4.82 Receivables turnover and 1.95 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.77, operating margin was -1.86 and Pretax Margin of -5.12.

Forward Industries Inc. (FORD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Forward Industries Inc. industry. Forward Industries Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.20%, in contrast to 14.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s President of Subsidiary sold 9,450 shares at the rate of 1.70, making the entire transaction reach 16,065 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 115,859. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 16, Company’s President of Subsidiary sold 9,450 for 1.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 14,815. This particular insider is now the holder of 125,309 in total.

Forward Industries Inc. (FORD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -5.15 while generating a return on equity of -24.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Forward Industries Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 51.00%.

Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Forward Industries Inc. (FORD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.12.

In the same vein, FORD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.19.

Technical Analysis of Forward Industries Inc. (FORD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Forward Industries Inc., FORD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.85 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Forward Industries Inc. (FORD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 82.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 227.70% that was higher than 113.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.