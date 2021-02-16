MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $963.37K

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) started the day on February 12, 2021, with a price increase of 8.00% at $11.88. During the day, the stock rose to $13.12 and sunk to $10.51 before settling in for the price of $11.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YGMZ posted a 52-week range of $3.66-$58.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -42.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $131.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.94.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 210 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.22, operating margin was +9.10 and Pretax Margin of +8.38.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +5.59 while generating a return on equity of 16.24.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -42.50%.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.61.

Technical Analysis of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.52 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.92 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.57% While, its Average True Range was 4.43.

