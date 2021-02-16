Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) last month volatility was 50.76%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) open the trading on February 12, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -7.69% to $1.44. During the day, the stock rose to $1.55 and sunk to $1.22 before settling in for the price of $1.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NAKD posted a 52-week range of $0.07-$3.40.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -8.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 58.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $427.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $424.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $615.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5493, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4374.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 260 employees. It has generated 102,559 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -61,839. The stock had 12.49 Receivables turnover and 1.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.78, operating margin was -13.03 and Pretax Margin of -59.43.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry. Naked Brand Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 0.50% institutional ownership.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -60.30 while generating a return on equity of -2,209.83.

Naked Brand Group Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 58.00%.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.33.

In the same vein, NAKD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -12.85.

Technical Analysis of Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD)

[Naked Brand Group Limited, NAKD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.4243.

Raw Stochastic average of Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 35.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 582.68% that was higher than 337.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.