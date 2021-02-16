NIO Limited (NIO) return on Assets touches -68.28: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) flaunted slowness of -0.70% at $59.85, as the Stock market unbolted on February 12, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $61.05 and sunk to $59.10 before settling in for the price of $60.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NIO posted a 52-week range of $2.11-$66.99.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 51.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.21 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.00 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $94.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $52.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.86.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 7442 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -21.98, operating margin was -141.59 and Pretax Margin of -143.43.

NIO Limited (NIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the NIO Limited industry. NIO Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.56%, in contrast to 35.80% institutional ownership.

NIO Limited (NIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.17) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -145.86 while generating a return on equity of -3,612.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

NIO Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 51.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in the upcoming year.

NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NIO Limited (NIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 49.08.

In the same vein, NIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.02, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NIO Limited (NIO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [NIO Limited, NIO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 109.06 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.32% While, its Average True Range was 3.48.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of NIO Limited (NIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 53.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.87% that was lower than 85.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

A Stock Check: Which direction Pinterest Inc (PINS) will move from here?

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
The social networking company Pinterest Inc (PINS) rose 226% in the past year. If the price has increased significantly, is it worthwhile to acquire...
Read more

Why Should Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Be On Your Radar?

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
Growing demand for laptops has allowed Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNA) to expand its touchpad sales. The company becomes a technology leader in its narrow...
Read more

Would it be wise to buy Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)?

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has been in bull market mode, as demonstrated by the strength of its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. ENPH...
Read more

PayPal (PYPL) Earnings Watch: What to Expect From Last Quarter?

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
In the fourth quarter of 2020, PayPal (PYPL) tripled its profitability, completing what the company describes as its most profitable quarter ever. This was...
Read more

What is Driving NIO Inc (NIO)?

Trading Directions Sana Meer - 0
NIO Inc. (NIO), a Chinese electric vehicle developer and manufacturer - got a boost from news that it may begin selling its vehicles in...
Read more

Related Stories

Analyst Insights

Conformis Inc. (CFMS) average volume reaches $3.19M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Sana Meer - 0
Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) flaunted slowness of -16.42% at $1.12, as the Stock market unbolted on February 12, 2021. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) volume hits 33.64 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 12, 2021, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) had a quiet start as it plunged 0.00%...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Moves 2.48% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Sana Meer - 0
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) open the trading on February 12, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 2.48% to $33.53. During the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) latest performance of 1.49% is not what was on cards

Sana Meer - 0
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) started the day on February 12, 2021, with a price increase of 1.49% at $33.37. During the day,...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $42.97M

Sana Meer - 0
As on February 12, 2021, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.20% to $93.77. During the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) EPS is poised to hit -0.25 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 12, 2021, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) had a quiet start as it plunged -14.65%...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.