No matter how cynical the overall market is Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) performance over the last week is recorded 7.00%

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) established initial surge of 1.76% at $5.20, as the Stock market unbolted on February 12, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $5.40 and sunk to $4.95 before settling in for the price of $5.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OPTT posted a 52-week range of $0.33-$7.30.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -16.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 60.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 84.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $157.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.74.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 29 employees. It has generated 46,722 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -287,556. The stock had 7.72 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -6.24, operating margin was -675.68 and Pretax Margin of -668.67.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Ocean Power Technologies Inc. industry. Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.05%, in contrast to 4.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 30, this organization’s Director sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 2.90, making the entire transaction reach 72,398 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -615.46 while generating a return on equity of -78.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 98.38.

In the same vein, OPTT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.96.

Technical Analysis of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Ocean Power Technologies Inc., OPTT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 16.14 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.71.

Raw Stochastic average of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.46%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 54.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 119.01% that was lower than 178.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.