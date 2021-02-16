No matter how cynical the overall market is Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) performance over the last week is recorded 72.79%

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) started the day on February 12, 2021, with a price increase of 3.07% at $2.35. During the day, the stock rose to $2.35 and sunk to $1.96 before settling in for the price of $2.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TMBR posted a 52-week range of $0.67-$10.44.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 66.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.76.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 45.20%, in contrast to 20.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 16, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 100,694 shares at the rate of 1.03, making the entire transaction reach 103,695 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,437,517. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 15, Company’s 10% Owner sold 87,060 for 1.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 89,550. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,538,211 in total.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2020, the organization reported -$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.84) by -$0.5. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 66.40%.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 68.50.

In the same vein, TMBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.60.

Technical Analysis of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR), its last 5-days Average volume was 13.93 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 9.61 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 85.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 140.99% that was higher than 127.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.