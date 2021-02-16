Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) went down -10.10% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 12, 2021, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) had a quiet start as it plunged -10.10% to $0.90. During the day, the stock rose to $0.93 and sunk to $0.85 before settling in for the price of $1.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NAK posted a 52-week range of $0.31-$2.49.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -277.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $499.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $497.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $513.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4761, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9950.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.40%, in contrast to 17.90% institutional ownership.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -48.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -277.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in the upcoming year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11.

In the same vein, NAK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.12, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)

Going through the that latest performance of [Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd., NAK]. Its last 5-days volume of 106.34 million indicated improvement to the volume of 63.47 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.1196.

Raw Stochastic average of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 65.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 182.85% that was higher than 164.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

