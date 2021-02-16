Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) 14-day ATR is 1.11: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Shaun Noe
Company News

As on February 12, 2021, Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) started slowly as it slid -2.08% to $8.47. During the day, the stock rose to $8.73 and sunk to $8.20 before settling in for the price of $8.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OEG posted a 52-week range of $0.45-$11.20.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -20.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -28.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 36.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $30.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $400.21 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.58.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 257 employees. It has generated 91,409 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -53,019. The stock had 1.95 Receivables turnover and 0.35 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.17, operating margin was -68.30 and Pretax Margin of -70.59.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Diversified industry. Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 18.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 23, this organization’s CFO bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 0.52, making the entire transaction reach 5,234 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 90,804. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 17, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 20,000 for 0.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,738. This particular insider is now the holder of 636,212 in total.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -58.00 while generating a return on equity of -32.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 36.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -28.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.20.

In the same vein, OEG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.88, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Orbital Energy Group Inc., OEG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.9 million was lower the volume of 11.44 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.43% While, its Average True Range was 1.12.

Raw Stochastic average of Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 116.25% that was lower than 208.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

