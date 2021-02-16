PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.99

By Zach King
As on February 12, 2021, PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX: PED) started slowly as it slid -3.30% to $1.76. During the day, the stock rose to $1.90 and sunk to $1.75 before settling in for the price of $1.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PED posted a 52-week range of $0.67-$3.50.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 21.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 54.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -104.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $144.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4484, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1742.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 16 employees. It has generated 810,750 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -693,875. The stock had 4.77 Receivables turnover and 0.14 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -38.44, operating margin was -83.03 and Pretax Margin of -85.58.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. PEDEVCO Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.80%, in contrast to 1.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 19, this organization’s Director sold 50,000 shares at the rate of 1.40, making the entire transaction reach 69,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 120,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 13, Company’s CAO and PFO and AO sold 10,000 for 1.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,777. This particular insider is now the holder of 100,000 in total.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -85.58 while generating a return on equity of -18.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

PEDEVCO Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -104.60%.

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX: PED) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PEDEVCO Corp. (PED). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.32.

In the same vein, PED’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.15.

Technical Analysis of PEDEVCO Corp. (PED)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [PEDEVCO Corp., PED], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.97 million was better the volume of 3.28 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.2923.

Raw Stochastic average of PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 345.08% that was higher than 167.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

