TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $10.13M

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) open the trading on February 12, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.52% to $1.91. During the day, the stock rose to $2.06 and sunk to $1.90 before settling in for the price of $1.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TXMD posted a 52-week range of $0.85-$2.75.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 27.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $272.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $266.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $575.50 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4516, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4503.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 348 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 142,664 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -506,164. The stock had 2.80 Receivables turnover and 0.21 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +86.01, operating margin was -304.56 and Pretax Margin of -354.80.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.22%, in contrast to 55.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 09, this organization’s CEO bought 46,000 shares at the rate of 1.44, making the entire transaction reach 66,360 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,401,964. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 09, Company’s Director bought 47,500 for 1.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 68,875. This particular insider is now the holder of 140,000 in total.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.14) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -354.80 while generating a return on equity of -330.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -14.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.89.

In the same vein, TXMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.71, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD)

[TherapeuticsMD Inc., TXMD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.2663.

Raw Stochastic average of TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 34.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 133.66% that was higher than 83.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

